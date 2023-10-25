Newswise — ALBANY, N.Y. (Oct. 25, 2023) — Hurricane Otis made landfall late Tuesday night near Acapulco, Mexico, as an unexpected Category 5 hurricane with 165 mph winds. The storm rapidly grew from a tropical storm in the morning to Category 5 by late evening, the fastest strengthening on record in the northeast Pacific.

Brian Tang, associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences at the University at Albany, specializes in various aspects of tropical cyclones, including their formation and intensification. He’s currently leading a $2.15 million Office of Naval Research project to help forecasters better understand and predict the rapid intensification of hurricanes.

Tang says that scientists do not understand all the mechanisms that cause storms like Otis to intensify so dramatically over such a short period of time, which is one of the motivations for his research.

“Rapidly intensifying storms, like Otis, can pose a substantial risk to coastal communities, because of the escalating danger from damaging winds and storm surge. This risk was realized in Acapulco, Mexico, as Otis made landfall there. One of the goals of my research is to improve forecasts of rapid intensification, but as Otis showed, more work needs to be done.”

