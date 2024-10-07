Newswise — Experts from Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care are available to speak regarding mental health during the approach of Hurricane Milton and its aftermath:

Frank Ghinassi, President and CEO for Rutgers Health University Behavioral Health Care

Stephanie Marcello, Chief Psychologist and Chair of UBHC’s Trauma-Informed Care Committee

Children’s Mental Health:

Maureen Brogan, Program Director for the Traumatic Loss Coalition for Youth program

Sonia Rodrigues, Senior Director, Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care & School- and Community-Based Programs

