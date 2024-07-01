The onset of the hurricane season has brought renewed attention to the impacts and preparedness efforts necessary to mitigate the damage caused by these powerful storms. The increasing intensity and frequency of hurricanes are attributed to global warming and climate change, posing significant risks to lives, property, and economies.
The media is actively covering this topic, reflecting the growing concern and need for public awareness. Notable coverage includes:
- BBC: Hurricanes and Their Impact: Understanding the Growing Threat
- Fortune: Bad Hurricane Season? Good for 5 Insurance Stocks, CFRA Analyst Says
- The Guardian: Hurricane Strength and Global Warming: A Dangerous Combination
- New Scientist: Tropical Storms Like Alberto Can Lead to Years of Declining Incomes
- CBS News: GOES Weather Satellite Launch: Monitoring Hurricanes
- Bluefield Daily Telegraph: Along With Summer Time, the Solstice Brings Us Hurricanes
Five questions: FAMU-FSU College of Engineering professor explains how his work helps protect communities from hurricane winds
Climate Change-related Disturbances Linked to Worse Cardiovascular Health, Researchers Show
Investors generally underestimated the risk and impact of hurricanes, prior to feeling “Superstorm” Sandy’s fury on Wall Street
As a busy hurricane season looms, new forecast model in the eye
NOAA Forecasts Aggressive 2024 Hurricane Season
Atlantic hurricane season could be a record-breaker
