Hurricanes Milton and Helene Fuel Rise in Dengue Fever

GW Experts Available to Comment

Newswise — WASHINGTON (Oct. 31, 2024)--Dengue Fever is on the rise in the US, a trend that experts say is connected to climate change and the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. A news story by Vice notes that Florida has seen an uptick in Dengue Fever because the standing water left behind by the deadly storms offers a breeding ground for the disease vector–mosquitoes.

North Carolina has also reported an increase in Dengue Fever cases.

According to the World Health Organization, Dengue Fever is caused by a virus and is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

The George Washington University has experts available to comment on Dengue Fever and the increase of vector-borne diseases as a result of climate change.

Jose Lucar is an associate professor of infectious diseases at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Christopher Mores, professor of global health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, is a virologist and can discuss the spread, risk and modes of transmission of Dengue Fever. He is the director of a high-containment research laboratory and has investigated outbreaks of Ebola, Zika and others. Mores works closely with the US government and industry on measures to contain or stop emerging disease threats.

Nirbhay Kumar is a professor of global health at GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. His research focuses on mosquito-borne diseases.

Aileen Chang is an associate professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She has international experience managing vector borne diseases.

