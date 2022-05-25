Newswise — Researchers will delve into the latest research in diabetes, obesity, thyroid health and other endocrine conditions during the Endocrine Society’s ENDO 2022 news conferences June 11-14.



The press conferences will feature select abstracts that are being presented at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting. The event is being held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga. News conferences will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in person. To register to view the news conferences, visit www.endowebcasting.com. Journalists can register to attend and learn more about the meeting on our website.





News Conference Schedule:





Saturday, June 11



Endocrine-disrupting Chemicals (noon EDT): Researchers will discuss how chemicals in hair care products affect breast cancer cells in Black women and how chemical exposure in the womb affects fear and anxiety behavior in rats.





Sunday, June 12



Diabetes (10 a.m. EDT): The Society will unveil its Clinical Practice Guideline on Management of Hyperglycemia in Hospitalized Patients in Non-Critical Care Settings. In addition, researchers will explore diabetes’ effect on metastatic breast cancer outcomes, regional variations in hospitalization for diabetes complications, and prediabetes as a risk factor for heart attacks.



Obesity (11 a.m. EDT): Featured studies will examine long-term weight loss maintenance with medications, how childhood obesity can contribute to male infertility, and the impact of wireless device overuse on obesity.





Monday, June 13



Reproductive Health (9 a.m. EDT): Researchers will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic stresses impact on women’s ovulatory cycles, the results of the year-long phase 3 study on hot flash medication fezolinetant, the economic costs of treating mental health disorders in women with polycystic ovary syndrome, and a mouse model of in vitro fertilization in transgender men undergoing active testosterone treatment.



Thyroid Health (11:30 a.m. EDT): Studies will delve into artificial intelligence’s value for ruling out thyroid cancer, how soon individuals with thyroid conditions can take levothyroxine solution after drinking coffee, and the safety of COVID-19 vaccinations among individuals with hypothyroidism.



Register to attend the news conferences at www.endowebcasting.com. Credentialed journalists will be given priority to attend. Recordings will be available on the Society’s website following the event.



