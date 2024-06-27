Research Alert

Section snippets

Pathophysiology of Hyperhomocysteinemia and Relation to Heavy Metal Exposure

Newswise — Hyperhomocysteinemia is commonly caused by folate, vitamin B12, vitamin B6, and/or vitamin B2 deficiencies due to either nutritional inadequacies or genetic predisposition.3 However, a number of other factors can influence or exacerbate hyperhomocysteinemia including impaired renal function3 and lifestyle-related factors such as smoking and coffee drinking.8 Two emerging and increasingly relevant determinants are environmental factors such as air pollution and toxic metal exposure. In a recent

Potential Competing Interests

The authors report no competing interests.

Acknowledgments

The contents of this work are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, National Institutes of Health.

Journal Link: Mayo Clinic Proceedings, June-2024

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Mayo Clinic Proceedings, June-2024

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News
KEYWORDS
hyperhomocysteinemia Myriad Age Related Illnesses Metal Toxicity Homocysteine
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY