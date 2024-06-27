Research Alert
Pathophysiology of Hyperhomocysteinemia and Relation to Heavy Metal Exposure
Newswise — Hyperhomocysteinemia is commonly caused by folate, vitamin B12, vitamin B6, and/or vitamin B2 deficiencies due to either nutritional inadequacies or genetic predisposition.3 However, a number of other factors can influence or exacerbate hyperhomocysteinemia including impaired renal function3 and lifestyle-related factors such as smoking and coffee drinking.8 Two emerging and increasingly relevant determinants are environmental factors such as air pollution and toxic metal exposure. In a recent
