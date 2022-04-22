Abstract

Dental pulp stem cells (DPSCs) and their exosomes (Exos) are effective treatments for regenerative medicine. Hypoxia was confirmed to improve the angiogenic potential of stem cells. However, the angiogenic effect and mechanism of hypoxia-preconditioned DPSC-Exos are poorly understood. We isolated exosomes from DPSCs under normoxia (Nor-Exos) and hypoxia (Hypo-Exos) and added them to human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs). HUVEC proliferation, migration and angiogenic capacity were assessed by CCK-8, transwell, tube formation assays, qRT-PCR and Western blot. iTRAQ-based proteomics and bioinformatic analysis were performed to investigate proteome profile differences between Nor-Exos and Hypo-Exos. Western blot, immunofluorescence and immunohistochemistry were used to detect the expression of lysyl oxidase-like 2 (LOXL2) in vitro and in vivo. Finally, we silenced LOXL2 in HUVECs and rescued tube formation with Hypo-Exos. Hypo-Exos enhanced HUVEC proliferation, migration and tube formation in vitro superior to Nor-Exos. The proteomics analysis identified 79 proteins with significantly different expression in Hypo-Exos, among which LOXL2 was verified as being upregulated in hypoxia-preconditioned DPSCs, Hypo-Exos, and inflamed dental pulp. Hypo-Exos partially rescued the inhibitory influence of LOXL2 silence on HUVEC tube formation. In conclusion, hypoxia enhanced the angiogenic potential of DPSCs-Exos and partially altered their proteome profile. LOXL2 is likely involved in Hypo-Exos mediated angiogenesis.