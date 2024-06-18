Abstract

Objective Newswise — This study examined the underlying, unseen meanings accompanying the progressive verification of the reunification process experienced by American Indian fostered/adopted relatives who were separated from family of origin as children.

Background Reunification is most often explored as an outcome (i.e., a result) and few studies examine the process of reunification (i.e., what happens or what facilitates it) or the underlying meaning of the reunification process for American Indian fostered/adopted relatives.

Method A secondary data analysis was conducted on survey data from the Experiences of Adopted and Fostered Individuals Project. The sample consisted of 70 American Indian relatives who were fostered/adopted as children and reunified as adults. Thematic analysis was conducted on open-ended survey data.

Results Four themes emanated from the data including: (1) searching, (2) facilitating, (3) calling home, and (4) repatriating. Participants searched for their families of origin using information and records (i.e., names of birth family, birth/adoption records). Reunification was facilitated by agencies, hired professionals, courts, and tribes. Relatives were called home by family, tribe, and ancestors. They repatriated through mail, phone, social media, and registries.