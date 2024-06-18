Research Alert
Abstract
Objective
Newswise — This study examined the underlying, unseen meanings accompanying the progressive verification of the reunification process experienced by American Indian fostered/adopted relatives who were separated from family of origin as children.
Background
Reunification is most often explored as an outcome (i.e., a result) and few studies examine the process of reunification (i.e., what happens or what facilitates it) or the underlying meaning of the reunification process for American Indian fostered/adopted relatives.
Method
A secondary data analysis was conducted on survey data from the Experiences of Adopted and Fostered Individuals Project. The sample consisted of 70 American Indian relatives who were fostered/adopted as children and reunified as adults. Thematic analysis was conducted on open-ended survey data.
Results
Four themes emanated from the data including: (1) searching, (2) facilitating, (3) calling home, and (4) repatriating. Participants searched for their families of origin using information and records (i.e., names of birth family, birth/adoption records). Reunification was facilitated by agencies, hired professionals, courts, and tribes. Relatives were called home by family, tribe, and ancestors. They repatriated through mail, phone, social media, and registries.
Conclusion
This study contributed to the literature by using place identity theory to understand the progressive nature of the perceptions and comprehensions experienced by American Indian relatives during the reunification process. Place identity verification undergirds the process of reunification for American Indian fostered/adopted relatives including the underlying, unseen meanings that accompany the reunification process.