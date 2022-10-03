FROM: Shelby Rosenberg, Crain's New York Business

I'm covering the Bruckner upzoning debate in the community of Throggs Neck, in the northeastern part of the Bronx. Those in support claim that no community should be exempt from offering solutions to mitigate the affordable housing crisis, while those in opposition claim that the development would irreparably change their relatively safe, low-density community into a mini-Manhattan (the kind of place that many Throggs Neck residents moved to escape from).

I am seeking an expert to offer evidence-based commentary on this particular debate, as well as some brief context on the affordable housing crisis overall.

Thanks,Shelby Rosenberg

DEADLINE: Fri Oct 21 19:00 PM EDT 2022

CONTACT: [email protected]

RELEASE DATE: , by Newswise Expert Queries