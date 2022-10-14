Newswise — Washington D.C. – Join federal nutrition researchers as they share their latest findings in a series of fall webinars co-organized by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences.

Researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service’s (USDA-ARS) Beltsville Human Nutrition Center will be sharing their most recent findings during a planned series of webinars slated for October 26, November 3, November 15 and December 1.

The 4-part webinar series is co-organized by IAFNS and researchers will focus on the following: Dietary Added Sugars, Complex Carbohydrates, Botanicals and Flavonoids.

October 26

Webinar 1: Sources and Intake of Added Sugars in the U.S. Diet

2:00 – 3:30 ET

Donna Rhodes, Kelly Higgins, Harry Dawon and Kyle McKillop

November 3

Webinar 2: Complex Carbohydrates and the Complexity of Carbohydrates

2:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET

Dave Luthria, Allen Smith, Tom Wang, Pamela Pehrsson, Mike Bukowski

November 15

Webinar 3: Botanicals and the Impact of Growing Conditions and Food Preparation on Food Composition

2:00 - 3:30 p.m. ET

Jianghao Sun, Xianli Wu, Pei Chen, Jae Park

December 1

Webinar 4: Learning About Flavonoids, Diet and Health

2:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET

Rhonda Sebastian, Gloria Solano-Aguilar, Janet Novotny, Kyle McKillop

Please join us for all four webinars which will run for 90 minutes starting at 2:00-3:30 p.m. ET for each webinar. For more information and to register for these free webinars, click here.

IAFNS is a Continuing Professional Education (CPE) provider with the Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR). Pending CPE approval, CDR Credentialed Practitioners will receive 1.0 Continuing Professional Education Unit (CPEU) for completion of either the live or recorded viewing of each webinar.

About ARS: The Agricultural Research Service is the U.S. Department of Agriculture's chief scientific in-house research agency. Daily, ARS focuses on solutions to agricultural problems affecting America. Each dollar invested in U.S. agricultural research results in $20 of economic impact.

About IAFNS: The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. For more information, visit iafns.org.