Newswise — Washington D.C. – The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) launched a little more than a year ago in February 2021 and saw productivity of scientific papers and educational webinars reach new heights. IAFNS supported 25 peer-reviewed papers and hosted 31 webinars reaching thousands of nutritionists and food safety professionals – in government, industry and academia.

As part of its transformation, IAFNS also expanded public sector oversight in its governance model, embraced the next generation of scientists with Summer Research Opportunity Fellowships, invested its reserves in Socially Responsible funds, and engaged the broader community with research findings picked up by over 140 media outlets.

2021 saw the launch of an open innovation program with the IAFNS Idea Portal where everyone, regardless of current or past affiliation with IAFNS, is welcome to submit project ideas to advance science. IAFNS innovated new ways to meet future opportunities by hosting a Science Innovation Showcase that featured new products, methods and presentations from start-up CEOs to graduate students. It also included dialogue sessions with the investor community and patient and NGO stakeholder groups.

IAFNS leaders doubled down on their core values of scientific integrity centered on transparency, collaboration and public benefit. The organization’s leadership in these areas has been recognized by earning a Platinum Seal for transparency from GuideStar. IAFNS scientists also have revised adherence to the TOP guidelines as a signatory to the Center for Open Science – demonstrating our active shepherding of this commitment.

According to IAFNS Executive Director Dr. Wendelyn Jones, “This has been a banner year for IAFNS-supported science that advances public health as evidenced by our output and recognition by external stakeholders. We launched IAFNS with over 94% membership retention. We’re also pleased to report that 2022 has already brought five new supporting organization members to IAFNS as we continue to build our science-driven programs to support evidence-based decision-making by all sectors.”

For more on how you can engage with IAFNS, see our most recent Annual Report

