Newswise — Washington D.C. – A new initiative by IAFNS will establish links between measurable cognitive performance benefits stemming from food and nutrition and consumer goals.

IAFNS’ new Cognitive Health Committee focuses on foods, diets and bioactives for health promotion. The focus on consumer-articulated interests is key as the effort will address real world cognitive impacts on quality of life throughout the lifecycle.

The new project will be conducted in three steps: 1) qualitative research to understand how consumers articulate cognitive benefits important in their day-to-day lives; 2) matching of these outcomes with validated cognitive performance tools; 3) a peer-reviewed publication describing the matches and mis-matches between desired day-to-day benefits and what can be supported through research. This is directly targeted to help ensure that science is the basis of decision making by all stakeholders – and will advance public health.

The project will be led by IAFNS’ Director of Science Programs Marie Latulippe. “This new effort addresses the reality that benefits measurable by validated cognitive performance tests have never been aligned with what consumers view as a benefit in their day-to-day lives. Alignment between what can be demonstrated through research with what consumers are expecting is critical to the development of effective products and dietary guidance substantiated by science,” she said.

The effort is funded by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS), which is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. iafns.org

https://iafns.org/our-work/nutrition/cognitive-health/