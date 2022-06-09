Newswise — Washington D.C. – An IAFNS Research Assistant has created a series of videos to assist food safety professionals in using a new bulk product sampling simulation model designed to maximize the power of food safety sampling plans to detect target hazards.

The simulation model, developed by Dr. Matthew Stasiewicz at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, allows food safety professionals to better manage risk in their specific systems. Ultimately, users can employ this model to increase the probability of hazard detection and minimize the risk of false negatives.

To help food safety professionals understand how and when to use the model, Ruben Chavez, IAFNS Research Assistant and graduate student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, developed a series of five videos to highlight the model’s intended use cases, describe the inputs required to use the model, and explain how to interpret the resulting outputs.

The simulation model and accompanying videos are part of a project supported by the IAFNS Food Microbiology Committee that aims to enable users to maximize the probability of finding a target hazard in an ingredient or finished product, particularly ones with non-uniform and low-level contamination. The model has been validated against published data of pathogen contamination in produce fields and mycotoxin contamination in corn.

In addition to the videos, a White Paper has been developed for publication later this year to assist companies in conducting bulk sampling for foodborne pathogens and toxins. These materials are intended to bridge the gap between the technical peer-reviewed paper and what the food industry needs to know to leverage the model in their own facilities. This new tool and corresponding instructional materials promise ways to ensure more powerful food safety sampling systems.

Looking ahead, Dr. Stasiewicz is currently working to expand the bulk product sampling model for use in powdered products – more information on that initiative is available here.

The five videos on using the bulk sampling tool are available here.

