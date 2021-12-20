Newswise — Ian E. Krop, MD, PhD, has been appointed Chief Clinical Research Officer, Associate Cancer Center Director for Clinical Research, and Director of the Yale Cancer Center Clinical Trials Office. Krop will start in his new position on March 2, 2022.

“I’m pleased to announce Dr. Krop will work with our leadership team to build on the strengths of our clinical research program and lead our staff and new recruits to advance the mission of our Clinical Trials Office,” said Nita Ahuja, MD, MBA, FACS, Interim Director of Yale Cancer Center, Interim Physician-in-Chief at Smilow Cancer Hospital, William H. Carmalt Professor of Surgery and Chair of Surgery at Yale School of Medicine. “I’m confident Dr. Krop’s expertise will continue to expand the impact of our clinical and research breakthroughs for our cancer patients and their families.”

An international leader in the clinical care of patients with breast cancer, Krop joins Yale from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute where he is the Associate Chief of the Division of Breast Oncology and an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Nationally, he serves as Chief Scientific Officer for the Translational Breast Cancer Research Consortium and the Co-Vice Chair for Correlative Science for the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology. His research efforts have advanced the field through clinical trials that define the next generation of therapies for patients. Krop serves as a member of the NCI Breast Cancer Steering Committee and the Data Monitoring Committee for ECOG/ACRIN. He also serves on the Data and Safety Monitoring Boards for multiple phase III trials.

“I look forward to welcoming Dr. Krop to Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center and continuing the momentum of advancing care for patients,” said Eric P. Winer, MD, incoming Director of Yale Cancer Center. “Together, we will build and support an internationally recognized clinical research program that will focus on scientific excellence, training the next generation of clinical researchers, and promoting the highest quality clinical and translational investigation.” Dr. Winer will begin in his new position on February 1, 2022.

About Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale Cancer Center (YCC) is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the nation and the only such center in Connecticut. Cancer treatment for patients is available at Smilow Cancer Hospital through 13 multidisciplinary teams and at 15 Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Centers in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Comprehensive cancer centers play a vital role in the advancement of the NCI’s goal of reducing morbidity and mortality from cancer through scientific research, cancer prevention, and innovative cancer treatment.

# # #