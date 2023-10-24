Newswise — Gender pay equity researcher Margrét Vilborg Bjarnadóttir, PhD, at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business is available to extend the discussion related to tens of thousands of women in Iceland striking on October 24, 2023, to call attention to gender inequality as part of the “Kvennafri” or “Women’s Day Off.”

Bjarnadottir, associate professor of management science and statistics, and a native of Iceland herself, is an expert in using data informed methods to address pay inequities. Her research focuses on algorithmic approaches to pay equity, intersectional pay gaps, the link between pay equity and work satisfaction, just to name a few. Her work on pay equity has been covered by multiple outlets including the BBC, HR magazine, Forbes and others.

