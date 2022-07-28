Newswise — The IFCC announces the XXV IFCC-EFLM EuroMedLab Congress, which will be jointly hosted by IFCC, EFLM, and the Italian Society in partnership with MZ Events. Laboratory professional from around the world are invited to participate in the academic sessions, industry exhibits, and other offerings of this premier scientific event, taking place in Rome, Italy from May 21-25, 2023.

The biennial EuroMedLab Congresses continue to act as leading forums in the field of laboratory medicine and clinical chemistry, bringing together scientists, laboratory specialists, clinicians, and industry colleagues to enable scientific exchange and advancement. The 2023 EuroMedLab Congress will feature innovative and diverse education opportunities, including lectures, symposia, recent advancements in clinical practice and science, poster presentations, and industry exhibits, as well as an excellent social program. Attendees will thereby have the chance to interact with distinguished experts from around the world.

Rome will provide the perfect setting for this experience, as a truly global city that is rich in history, stunning architecture, and a cosmopolitan atmosphere. The organizing and scientific conference committees are now busy planning outstanding scientific and social programs.

As IFCC continues to grow and expand its international reach, we remain committed to the key goal of advancing better healthcare worldwide. International forums such as the 2023 EuroMedLab Congress support us in this effort by ensuring our organization and field remain at the cutting edge. In support of this mission, the conference organizing committee and scientific organization committee are working hard to build a very strong program with a truly international faculty as well as industry workshop and exhibits. Stay tuned for more information over the coming year!