Newswise — JAKARTA, Indonesia and ROCHESTER, Minn. — IHC Rumah Sakit Pusat Pertamina (IHC RSPP) and Mayo Clinic announced Thursday, Jan. 26, (local time) that RSPP in Jakarta has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

RSPP is the first member from Indonesia in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of carefully vetted health care organizations with special access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise. RSPP is owned by PT Pertamina Bina Medika Indonesia Healthcare Corporation (IHC).

Theryoto, M.D., CEO of IHC RSPP, says that this synergistic relationship and having access to international capabilities will provide great benefits for health care providers and patients seeking care at RSPP.

"Among the benefits of this collaboration is that our specialists can participate in live eBoards with cancer experts from Mayo Clinic to address specific questions about complex cases we see in our patients," Dr. Theryoto says.

Through membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, RSPP physicians have access to Mayo Clinic clinical tools and services, including:

AskMayoExpert

This point-of-care tool offers concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references. The database can be used wherever health care is provided.

eBoards

During these live, scheduled video conferences, RSPP’s medical teams can review and discuss complex cases with a Mayo Clinic multidisciplinary panel and other doctors in the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Health Care Consulting

RSPP has access to Mayo's extensive experience, knowledge and subspecialty expertise to attain clinical, operational and business goals.

RSPP staff also can use Mayo Clinic's patient education materials and access opportunities for professional development and continuing medical education.

"We are very pleased to welcome RSPP to the Mayo Clinic Care Network," says Brian Costello, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic International. "High-quality, patient-centered care is fundamental to the mission of both organizations. We look forward to working together in ways that enhance that care."

RSPP and other members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network remain independent, but share a commitment to improve the quality and delivery of health care. Created in 2011, the Mayo Clinic Care Network has more than 45 member organizations across the U.S., and in Asia, India, Mexico and the Middle East.

About IHC Rumah Sakit Pusat Pertamina

Pertamina Central Hospital (RSPP) is one of the largest hospitals among 75 hospitals under management of PT Pertamina Bina Medika IHC. Established on Jan. 6, 1972, RSPP service standards according to KARS Accreditation with plenary predicate. The centers of excellence, such as Cardio Neurovascular Center, Burn Centre, Minimal Invasive Surgery Center, and Aesthetic Centre, and latest technological developments.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.