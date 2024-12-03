Newswise — iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ Ellen K Morning Show on KOST 103.5 and KTLA will join Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, to celebrate the global day of giving that takes place the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday also kicks off CHLA’s annual Season of Giving campaign, which runs through the end of the year and appeals to the community and corporate partners to donate funds to support the leading pediatric care the hospital provides. Since 2016, more than $2.6 million has been raised for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Giving Tuesday.

Starting with the Ellen K Morning Show, KOST 103.5 will dedicate 13 hours of programming to CHLA on Giving Tuesday, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Throughout the broadcast, Ellen, her co-host, Ryan Manno, and KOST 103.5 personalities Kari Steele and Sandy Stec will highlight patient stories of hope and healing, and the world-class care delivered every day at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The broadcast will also feature celebrity guests, including Academy Award-winning actress, author, and children’s health advocate Jamie Lee Curtis, comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Grammy Award-winning musical artist Rob Thomas, and actress and Chair of the CHLA Foundation Board of Trustees Nikki DeLoach. KOST listeners are invited to support the hospital by visiting KOST1035.com/CHLA or by dialing 1-800-909-CHLA (2452).

In addition, KTLA morning news anchor Megan Henderson will feature interviews with patient families and celebrity supporters. KTLA viewers can donate via CHLA.org/KTLA or by calling 1-800-770-CHLA (2452).

“I am moved by the charitable contributions from the KOST and KTLA audiences, and the generosity of our corporate sponsors,” says Children’s Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. “Our great community, patients and their families, and CHLA team members all unite on this day to raise funds for CHLA and awareness of pediatric health, and to help the hospital fulfill its mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for children.”

“The annual Giving Tuesday broadcast for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is a holiday season highlight for all of us at the Ellen K Morning Show,” says Ellen K, whose son, Calvin, underwent emergency surgery at CHLA after suffering a football injury. “Nine years ago, I became a grateful patient parent and a lifelong supporter of CHLA and its mission after my family and I experienced firsthand the hospital’s incredible expert medical care.”

CBS Studios, Credit Unions for Kids, and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union are Giving Tuesday premier matching sponsors and will double every donation, dollar for dollar, for a combined total of $75,000 in matched gifts.

Additionally, donors will have the opportunity to make their gift go even further. For every contribution of $35 or more made before midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 3, CHLA will give a My Paw In Yours puppy to a hospitalized patient thanks to a partnership with Jamie Lee Curtis’ company My Hand In Yours. Founded by Curtis in 2020, My Hand In Yours sells custom comfort items, and 100% of the company’s proceeds support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The community can also support CHLA through these local retail experiences:

Porto’s Bakery and Cafe will donate a portion of the proceeds from all Cheese Roll® sales across its six bakeries (Glendale, Burbank, Downey, Buena Park, West Covina, and Northridge) from Monday, Dec. 2, to Friday, Dec. 6.

The Point in El Segundo, Calif., will host a holiday block party and toy drive benefitting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Kouhigh Toys in West Hollywood, Calif., will host an Indie Toy Fest on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. A portion of sales will be donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Experience a day filled with holiday cheer at Palisades Village’s Holiday Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment, complimentary kids’ activities, delicious festive bites and drinks, and two heartwarming Story Times—at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.—in partnership with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (with a free gift for kids while supplies last). Plus, Angelini Ristorante at Palisades Village will donate $5 from every tiramisu ordered on Dec. 7.

Holiday Happenings Hosted by Caruso Properties

Meet Santa, share your wish list, and commemorate the experience with a photo at one of the following Caruso properties. A portion of sales will be donated to support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The Grove Santa’s Workshop, Nov. 26 – Dec. 24

The Americana at Brand Santa’s House, Nov. 15 – Dec. 24

The Promenade at Westlake Santa’s Cottage, Nov. 23 – Dec. 24

Affordable Heating and Air will donate 100% of proceeds from all maintenance fees through Dec. 31.

Donations to the Season of Giving campaign through the end of the year will ensure that every patient treated at CHLA receives the critical, lifesaving care they need. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is one of the top pediatric academic medical and research institutions in the United States and relies on the generosity of the community.

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Los Angeles market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – available across more than 500 platforms and over 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles.

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine and is the largest provider of hospital care for children in California. Children’s Hospital is home to renowned experts who work together across disciplines to deliver inclusive and compassionate care, and drive advances that set pediatric standards across the nation and around the globe. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles delivers a level of care that is among the best in the world for a truly diverse population of children. The hospital is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. CHLA is the top-ranked children’s hospital in California and the Pacific U.S. region for 2024-25. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles embraces the hospital’s mission to create hope and build healthier futures. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is among the top 10 children’s hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding. The Saban Research Institute of Children's Hospital Los Angeles supports the full continuum of research, allowing physicians and scientists to translate discoveries into treatments and bring answers to families faster. The pediatric academic medical center also is home to one of the largest training programs for pediatricians in the United States. And the hospital’s commitment to building strong communities is evident in CHLA’s efforts to fight food insecurity, enhance health education and literacy, and introduce more people to careers in health care. To learn more, follow CHLA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X, formerly known as Twitter, and visit CHLA.org/blog.

About iHeartMedia Los Angeles

iHeartMedia Los Angeles owns and operates KIIS-FM, KBIG-FM, KOST-FM, KRRL-FM, KYSR-FM, KFI-AM, KLAC-AM, KEIB-AM and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.