Newswise — Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM)’s Institute of Human Virology (IHV), a Global Virus Network (GVN) Center of Excellence, have received $6.5 million from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) to streamline big data collection in Nigeria and South Africa in addressing public health needs of the COVID-19 and HIV pandemics.

The U54 grant, named INFORM Africa, was awarded in September 2021. As one of seven research hubs in Africa, INFORM Africa will serve as an NIH Data Science and Innovation Research Hub (DS-I Africa) to support data science and innovation training programs in Africa, promote research on the ethical, legal, and social implications central to health research and innovation in Africa, and establish an open data science platform and coordinating center. The funds also establish a Data Management and Analysis Core to collect and evaluate both existing and new data assembled for the Research Hub. Researchers of the INFORM Africa grant will work with public and private sectors led by Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria (IHVN), in collecting information to better understand the many variables impacting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By utilizing large datasets on HIV and SARS-CoV-2 from two of Africa’s largest and most affected countries, INFORM Africa will be able to provide new and unique insights on the relationships about both viruses’ mobility, as well as their impact on each other, so that governments across Africa can better respond to these current epidemics and future threats,” said grant co-awardee Alash’le Abimiku, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, and Executive Director of the International Research Center of Excellence, IHVN. “We look forward to addressing the longstanding challenge in Africa in lacking the capacity to secure, curate, and analyze high-quality, large datasets.”

INFORM Africa will focus on three research projects. One project will study the impact of how SARS-CoV-2 spreads by studying human movements. The second project will focus on where the virus is distributed and how it may mutate to form new strains that may change its behavior. The last project will look at the interplay between factors such as location, spread, and population demographics, as to how it effects the twin pandemics (SARS-CoV-2 and HIV).

“Faced with a new highly infectious agent, and poor health infrastructure, IHV and UMSOM have engaged colleagues from the Maryland Transportation Institute and University of Maryland’s Center for Advanced Transportation Technology Laboratory at College Park, led by Dr. Xiong, to facilitate the proposed data-driven research,” said the grant’s other co-awardee Man Charurat, PhD, MHS, Professor of Medicine, and Director of the Division of Epidemiology and Prevention, Research and Global Director of Ciheb, at University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Institute of Human Virology. “This partnership will ensure optimal management of data streams and development of appropriate tools and workflows for innovative data analytics that will transform biomedical and behavioral research and improved health across Africa.”

Dr. Abimiku and Dr. Charurat will work alongside Kristen Stafford, PhD, MPH, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health and Deputy Director of Ciheb, Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland School of Medicine; Mohammad Sajadi, MD, Professor of Medicine, Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland School of Medicine; Patrick Dakum, MBBS, MPH, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health, Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland School of Medicine; Meagan Fitzpatrick, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine at University of Maryland School of Medicine and member of at University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health; investigators from the Maryland Transportation Institute; CAPRISA and Stellenbosch University in South Africa; and Akros in Zambia.

“As a result of this team’s extensive experience setting up the HIV-care infrastructure in several Sub-Saharan African countries, they are poised to take the next step forward in developing a more integrated infectious diseases monitoring network,” said E. Albert Reece, MD, PhD, MBA, Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs at University of Maryland Baltimore, and the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor and Dean, University of Maryland School of Medicine. “Rather than responding reactively, the team will be able to see patterns as they emerge, which will enable public health officials to intervene earlier and keep citizens safer.”

Robert C. Gallo, MD, the Homer & Martha Gudelsky Distinguished Professor in Medicine, Co-Founder and Director, Institute of Human Virology (IHV), University of Maryland School of Medicine, and GVN Co-Founder and International Scientific Director, said: “Drs. Abimiku and Charurat have been integral in the Institute’s seventeen years of work in countries funded through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and more specifically and significantly, in Nigeria. I am pleased to see this team build upon their vast experience and grow their international portfolio with NIH to implement INFORM Africa and identify current public health needs and prepare for future outbreaks.”

The NIH Common Fund encourages collaboration for high impact innovative research, such as the African-led Human Hereditary and Health in Africa (H3Africa). NIH Director Francis Collins, MD, PhD, established the DS-I Africa initiative through the Common Fund to support the vision of harnessing data science in Africa for rapid advances to improve health.

