A plethora of timely topics

The conference offers more than 200 speakers on an incredible variety of topics, including:

Preventing epilepsy after stroke or traumatic brain injury

Movement disorders and seizures: How to tell the difference

Differentiating between sleep disorders and epilepsy

Newer treatments for drug-resistant epilepsy in children

How pandemic-driven telemedicine is changing epilepsy care around the world

As well as sessions about:

Driving laws

The latest in biomarkers

How to secure grant funding and get published

Pregnancy, breastfeeding and epilepsy

The state of the art in epilepsy surgery

Living with epilepsy in Asia - people with epilepsy tell their stories

Visit our registration page for more information!

Lower fees, and special rates for students and patient advocates

ILAE has restructured its congress rates to bring high-quality, international epilepsy conferences within reach of thousands more people! We have:

Lowered registration fees overall

Established sliding-scale fees based on country income level (high, upper-middle, and low/lower-middle)

Adjusted fees based on professional category, with exceptionally low rates for students, trainees, and patient advocates

Come see dozens of experts talk about the latest in epilepsy diagnosis, treatment, and research with no costs for travel, accommodations, transportation, or meals! (Well, you’ll still want to eat – but you get the idea.)

Sessions will be recorded and available to registrants for 2 months after the conference.

See registration rates and sign up now! Early registration discounts end May 14.

