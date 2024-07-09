Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (July 9, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce Ileana Howard, MD, as a plenary speaker at the 2024 AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, in Savannah, Georgia.

Dr. Howard is an associate professor of rehabilitation medicine at the University of Washington and medical co-director of the ALS Center of Excellence at the VA Puget Sound in Seattle, Washington. She was appointed to serve as the first associate national director of neurology for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the Veterans Health Administration in 2023 to develop the national ALS system of care and improve equitable access to high-quality, interdisciplinary ALS care for all veterans.

Her session, titled, “Neuromuscular (NM) Interdisciplinary Care: Delivering the Promise of 21st Century Medicine,” will discuss how ALS care must evolve in the 21st century to adapt to the rapidly changing therapeutic landscape. She will present strategies to optimize the work of the interprofessional NM care team to support the patients and caregivers, as well as the implications for the future of NM care. “This is an exciting year in the NM community- we've seen new therapies, artificial intelligence, and the report from the National Academies on ALS, which have really made us think about what the future of NM care should look like. The annual meeting is a great opportunity to connect with others and help map out that future together,” she says.

