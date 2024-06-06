Newswise — Just this past week, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Russian disinformation campaigns could become more apparent as the state of Illinois’ biggest city gears up to host the Democratic National Convention, TechCrunch reported that faked audio and video clips could become a serious factor in the runup to the 2024 United States Presidential election, and the New York Times reported that there was an influence campaign paid for by Israel targeting U.S. lawmakers and the American public.

Gang Wang, Illinois Grainger Engineering professor of Computer Science, leads research efforts that make it easier to build explainable and robust data-driven solutions to safeguard Internet systems and augment human’s ability to perform security-related tasks. He has spoken publicly about disinformation campaigns, deepfakes, cybersecurity issues, issues in AI, and much more.

If you would like to schedule an interview with Wang on the topics of disinformation or deepfakes, please contact [email protected].

“People should be worried, when it comes to the ability some have to spread disinformation at inopportune times – causing issues around sensitive events like national elections and international conflicts,” Wang said. “But this is also a problem we can address, and it’s important that we do so – thus maintaining people’s confidence in the institutions they count on.”