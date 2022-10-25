Newswise — OLYMPIA, Wash. , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Process-innovation leader ImageSource, Inc. has rolled out a new flagship website at ImageSourceInc.com. The new site is easier to navigate for visitors and better communicate the company's position as a top-tier provider of content and process-improvement solutions leveraging the ILINX® platform.

"For a long time, we knew that our products and capabilities were not matched by our web presence. The new ImageSourceInc.com gives us an online presence that fully matches the quality of the solutions and services we provide our customer-partners as well as our talent," says VP of Marketing Marni Carmichael.

The site represents a leap forward with a visitor-centric information architecture and mobile-first design optimized across devices and browsers. Visitors can more easily find process innovation solutions by industry, process type, or service type. The integrated modules of the ILINX platform are engagingly interactive and provide faster access to vital content. Client success stories, thought leadership, and customer support areas are easily accessible throughout the site.

ImageSource's new website is part of an ambitious brand refresh, reflecting the company's growth and ambitions looking ahead.

"The new site reflects our commitment to our customers and prospective customers to make processes innovation easy-starting with learning about ImageSource," says CEO Terry Sutherland. "Those first steps in evaluating a technology partner can leave a lasting impression. We want ours to be the very best."

About ImageSource

ImageSource makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging advanced automation technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com.