Newswise — Microplastics, pervasive in both terrestrial and aquatic environments, have been found in diverse organisms, from fish and plants to humans. Traditional imaging techniques, such as fluorescence and electron microscopy, struggle to specifically identify microplastics without extensive sample preparation or artificial labeling, which can introduce errors. These limitations highlight the urgent need for advanced detection methods that can analyze microplastics in their natural state within biological tissues.



This study (DOI: 10.1016/j.eehl.2024.05.007), led by researchers from Nankai University and the University of Massachusetts, and published in Eco-Environment & Health on June 6, 2024, unveils a novel mass spectrometry imaging (MSI) approach that combines matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization (MALDI) with time-of-flight (TOF) or Orbitrap mass analyzers. This technology enables precise in situ imaging of microplastics in biological samples, offering high-resolution spatial analysis of their chemical compositions without the need for labeling.



The new MSI technique overcomes the challenges of traditional methods by allowing direct ionization and analysis of plastic macromolecules within living tissues. By integrating MALDI with TOF or Orbitrap analyzers, the method provides detailed spatial distribution maps and chemical data on microplastics in situ. This approach preserves the integrity of biological samples, enabling accurate visualization and quantification of microplastics. The study showcases this technology’s ability to reveal critical information about the accumulation, movement, and transformation of microplastics in living organisms, shedding light on their potential health and environmental effects.



Lead researcher Dr. Lei Wang highlighted the study’s significance: “This approach offers unprecedented insights into the dynamics of microplastics within biological systems. By precisely mapping and quantifying microplastics in situ, we can better understand their risks to organisms and ecosystems, opening new avenues for research into the health and environmental implications of plastic pollution.”



This advanced mass spectrometry imaging technique holds immense promise for environmental and health applications. It can provide crucial data on the impact of microplastics on various species, including humans, through high-resolution, non-destructive imaging of their distribution within tissues. This capability may enhance regulatory frameworks and pollution mitigation efforts, supporting the protection of public health and ecosystems.

References

DOI

10.1016/j.eehl.2024.05.007

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eehl.2024.05.007

Funding information

This work was funded by the National Key Research and Development Project of China (2022YFC3703203), the National Natural Science Foundation of China (42077336), the 111 Program of the Ministry of Education, China (T2017002), and Tianjin Research Innovation Project for Postgraduate Students (2021YJSB042).

