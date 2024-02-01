Newswise — MADISON, Wis., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Wisconsin based Imbed Biosciences, Inc has been awarded a Technology Breakthrough designation for PelashieldAM™ with Premier, Inc. through its Kiindo™ pediatric performance group and collaborative. Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes, and operational efficiencies. Effective February 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for PelashieldAM™.

"We are so appreciative for the vote of confidence in PelashieldAM™," said Elizabeth Taylor, CEO of Imbed Biosciences Inc. "Burns in the pediatric population are challenging to treat and heart wrenching for patients, families, and care givers. We are grateful to Premier for giving us the opportunity to provide this technology to hospitals and health systems to aid in reducing challenges for this population."

PelashieldAM™ is indicated for use primarily in burn wounds. It is manufactured in multiple sizes to best accommodate the burn wound market.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Imbed is a privately held commercial growth stage biotech company registered with the FDA as a medical device manufacturer with an ISO 13485 certified quality management system. For more information, visit www.imbedbio.com.