Research Alert

Abstract

Purpose 

The objective of the study was to explore the experiences of older adults with immobility posthospitalization.

Design 

We conducted a focused ethnography qualitative study.

Methods 

Data collection included in-depth interviews with 10 individuals ages 69–82 years who had been hospitalized for at least 1 week, field notes, and observations of mobility. An inductive approach was used to analyze the data.

Findings 

Older adults believe mobility is a central element in their life. Hospitalizations lasting 1 week or longer often result in a loss of the older adult's ability to function as before, a pattern that we identified as The Crushing Assault: Consequences of Immobility. Rehabilitation involves a Rocky Road to Regaining Mobility that is challenging but possible.

Conclusions 

Immobility after hospitalization has unexpected and profound consequences that are life-changing and distressing for older adults at home. Recovering function is prolonged and difficult. An individualized training program that includes flexibility and progressive resistance exercises is recommended over longer periods and with extended medical follow-up.

Clinical Relevance 

Lingering problems with immobility at home are frequently overlooked. Active programming promoting preservation of function and an optimistic attitude as well as focusing on milestones to reach are key to optimal function.

Journal Link: Rehabilitation Nursing. 48(2):40-46, March/April 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Rehabilitation Nursing. 48(2):40-46, March/April 2023.

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Aging Nursing Seniors All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You