Abstract

Purpose

The objective of the study was to explore the experiences of older adults with immobility posthospitalization.

Design

We conducted a focused ethnography qualitative study.

Methods

Data collection included in-depth interviews with 10 individuals ages 69–82 years who had been hospitalized for at least 1 week, field notes, and observations of mobility. An inductive approach was used to analyze the data.

Findings

Older adults believe mobility is a central element in their life. Hospitalizations lasting 1 week or longer often result in a loss of the older adult's ability to function as before, a pattern that we identified as The Crushing Assault: Consequences of Immobility. Rehabilitation involves a Rocky Road to Regaining Mobility that is challenging but possible.

Conclusions

Immobility after hospitalization has unexpected and profound consequences that are life-changing and distressing for older adults at home. Recovering function is prolonged and difficult. An individualized training program that includes flexibility and progressive resistance exercises is recommended over longer periods and with extended medical follow-up.

Clinical Relevance

Lingering problems with immobility at home are frequently overlooked. Active programming promoting preservation of function and an optimistic attitude as well as focusing on milestones to reach are key to optimal function.