Ischemic stroke (IS) is the most prevalent form of brain disease, characterized by high morbidity, disability, and mortality. However, there is still a lack of ideal prevention and treatment measures in clinical practice. Notably, the trans
Core Tip: Mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomes (MSC-Exos) are an emerging strategy for treating ischemic stroke (IS) and have demonstrated certain achievements in animal studies. Here, we review and discuss the mechanisms of MSC-Exos in treating IS through immunomodulation, the current responses to the clinical limitations of MSC-Exos therapy, and the issues that need to be addressed in future MSC-Exos research.
- Citation: Shan XQ, Luo YY, Chang J, Song JJ, Hao N, Zhao L. Immunomodulation: The next target of mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomes in the context of ischemic stroke. World J Stem Cells 2023; 15(3): 52-70
- URL: https://www.wjgnet.com/1948-0210/full/v15/i3/52.htm
- DOI: https://dx.doi.org/10.4252/wjsc.v15.i3.52