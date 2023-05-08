Newswise — A recent clinical trial showed that the drug combination of cemiplimab plus platinum chemotherapy can prolong survival in patients with advanced lung cancer when compared with placebo plus platinum chemotherapy. Now an analysis published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, indicates that cemiplimab plus platinum chemotherapy also affects quality of life compared to chemotherapy alone.

The multinational phase 3 EMPOWER-Lung 3 trial had shown that the addition of cemiplimab to platinum-based chemotherapy was associated with improved survival in patients with advanced stage non–small cell lung cancer compared to chemotherapy alone. Because quality of life is also an important parameter for treatment benefit, investigators examined how cemiplimab plus platinum affected symptoms in comparison to chemotherapy alone for patients enrolled into this trial using the EORTC QLQ-C30 and QLQ-LC13 questionnaires.

Patients who received cemiplimab plus chemotherapy experienced significant improvements in pain, dyspnea, constipation, nausea, and vomiting compared to those who received placebo plus chemotherapy. Patients enrolled in the cemiplimab arm also had a significant delay in the clinically meaningful deterioration of symptoms including cough, hemoptysis, and dysphagia.

“The findings support the concept that the superior efficacy and favorable safety profile of cemiplimab plus chemotherapy translate to better patient-reported outcomes compared with chemotherapy alone in patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer,” said corresponding author Tamta Makharadze, MD, of LTD High Technology Hospital Med Center in Batumi, Georgia.

Additional information

NOTE: The information contained in this release is protected by copyright. Please include journal attribution in all coverage. A free abstract of this article will be available via the CANCER Newsroom upon online publication.

Full Citation:

“Quality of Life With Cemiplimab Plus Chemotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Patient-Reported Outcomes From Phase 3 EMPOWER-Lung 3.” Tamta Makharadze, Ruben G. W. Quek, Tamar Melkadze, Miranda Gogishvili, Cristina Ivanescu, Davit Giorgadze, Mikhail Dvorkin, Konstantin Penkov, Konstantin Laktionov, Gia Nemsadze, Marina Nechaeva, Irina Rozhkova, Ewa Kalinka, Christina Gessner, Brizio Moreno-Jaime, Rodolfo Passalacqua, Gerasimos Konidaris, Petra Rietschel, and Giuseppe Gullo. CANCER; Published Online: May 8, 2023 (DOI: 10.1002/cncr.34687).

URL Upon Publication: http://doi.wiley.com/10.1002/cncr.34687

About the Journal

CANCER is a peer-reviewed publication of the American Cancer Society integrating scientific information from worldwide sources for all oncologic specialties. The objective of CANCER is to provide an interdisciplinary forum for the exchange of information among oncologic disciplines concerned with the etiology, course, and treatment of human cancer. CANCER is published on behalf of the American Cancer Society by Wiley and can be accessed online. Follow us on Twitter @JournalCancer.

About Wiley

Wiley is one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.