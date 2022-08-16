Newswise — In the latest Current Clinical Pathology publication on Immunotherapy, Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) President, Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., co-edits the volume, focused on cardiovascular toxicities.

The development of immunotherapy in the oncology field has revolutionized the prognosis of many types of cancer. The immune checkpoint inhibitors target receptors whose inhibition increases the activity of immune system cells against tumor cells. In recent years, new immunotherapies have been studied and approved in a growing number of tumors including melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and renal cell cancer (RCC).

This volume provides a complete and updated state-of-the-art review regarding the management of cardiovascular toxicities from new immunotherapies. The manuscript is divided into different sections starting from the relationship between cancer and the immune system to let the reader understand the new molecular concepts under immunotherapy development. Subsequent chapters describe specifically the immunotherapy options in solid tumor treatment and the main features of the immuno-related cardiovascular complications. This volume is written by experts in the oncological and cardiovascular fields and aims to provide to clinicians who approach current cancer patients a useful tool to move through the paths of modern cardio-oncology. An important section would afford the most relevant interventions needed to manage the cardiac events, suggesting how to reduce their impact and effects on oncological outcomes. The text concludes by addressing future perspectives in the cardio-immunology field, discussing many aspects such as the early detection of cardiovascular damage and the potential role of liquid biopsy in new damage-related biomarkers discovery.

About the Author:

Antonio Russo, MD

Department of Oncology - A.O.U.P. "P. Giaccone" University Hospital.

Via del Vespro 129, CAP 90127 Palermo, Italy.

Nicola Maurea, MD

Division of Cardiology, Istituto Nazionale Tumori⁻IRCCS-Fondazione G.Pascale

Via Mariano Semmola, 52 80131 Napoli, Italy.

Dimitrios Farmakis, MD

Cardio-oncology Clinic, Heart Failure Unit, Department of Cardiology

Athens and University Hospital 'Attikon', National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Athens, Greece.

Antonio Giordano, MD

Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine and Center of Biotechnology

College of Science and Technology, Temple University

About the Sbarro Health Research Organization

The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) is non-profit charity committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other chronic illnesses and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism. To learn more about the SHRO please visit www.shro.org