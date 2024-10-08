Newswise — NEW YORK—October 8, 2024—The Cancer Research Institute (CRI) will celebrate groundbreaking achievements in immunotherapy at its 2024 Annual Awards Gala, hosted by actress and comedian Cecily Strong, on Tuesday, October 15, in New York City. This esteemed event recognizes the profound impact of immunotherapy research by honoring individuals who have advanced our understanding and treatment of cancer through innovative science.

The 2024 Frederick W. Alt Award for New Discoveries in Immunology

Recipient: Andrea Schietinger, PhD

Named in honor of Frederick W. Alt, PhD, a member of CRI’s Scientific Advisory Council whose own work has paved the way for transformative discoveries in immunology, this award recognizes a former CRI postdoctoral fellow whose outstanding success in academia or industry has had a major impact in the field of immunology.

This year’s award recipient is Andrea Schietinger, PhD, a member of the Immunology Program at the Sloan Kettering Institute and holder of the Catherine and Frederick R. Adler Chair for Junior Faculty and one of CRI’s inaugural Lloyd J. Old STARs (Scientists TAking Risks). Among Dr. Schietinger’s accomplishments in immunotherapy research, she has identified the molecular programs of tumor-specific CD8 T cell dysfunction and recently produced work that established how CD4 T cells play a unique role in empowering cytotoxic CD8 T cells to combat solid tumors in adoptive T cell therapy and immune checkpoint blockade. These findings hold powerful insights for developing innovative and effective immunotherapeutic strategies.

“Dr. Schietinger’s work exemplifies the kind of innovative, high-risk research that CRI is proud to support,” said Alicia Zhou, PhD, CRI’s CEO. “Her insights have opened new avenues in immunotherapy, helping patients worldwide in their fight against cancer.”

The 2024 William B. Coley Award for Distinguished Research in Basic and Tumor Immunology

Recipients: Mark Anderson, MD, PhD; Christophe O. Benoist, MD, PhD; Diane J. Mathis, PhD

Named after the pioneer of cancer immunotherapy, the William B. Coley Award is presented to scientists who have made seminal contributions to understanding the immune system’s response to cancer and other diseases. This year, CRI proudly honors three leading scientists: Mark Anderson, MD, PhD (Director of the Diabetes Center at the University of California, San Francisco), Christophe O. Benoist, MD, PhD (Morton Grove-Rasmussen Professor of Immunohematology at Harvard Medical School) and Diane J. Mathis, PhD (Morton Grove-Rasmussen Chair of Immunohematology and Professor of Microbiology and Immunobiology at Harvard Medical School). This award recognizes the importance of these three scientists’ foundational contributions to the understanding of immune tolerance mechanisms, self-antigen presentation, and the role of Aire in preventing autoimmunity. Their work, originally published in Science in 2002, is responsible for the field’s core understanding of these basic immunology mechanisms, which have formed the basis of immunotherapy research for the past several decades.

Dr. Zhou expressed her admiration for the trio’s contributions, stating, “Drs. Anderson, Benoist, and Mathis have each contributed fundamental insights into immune tolerance that will have lasting impact on immunotherapy and patient care. CRI is honored to recognize their work with the William B. Coley Award.”

The 2024 Oliver R. Grace Award for Distinguished Service in Advancing Cancer Research

Recipient: Jill O’Donnell-Tormey, PhD

The prestigious Oliver R. Grace Award, named after CRI’s founding chairman, acknowledges individuals who have significantly advanced cancer research through leadership, advocacy, and fundraising.

This year is a very special occasion for CRI, honoring CRI’s own Jill O’Donnell-Tormey, PhD. Dr. O’Donnell-Tormey has been an instrumental force at CRI since 1987, serving as its CEO since 1993 until her recent retirement in August 2024. Under her leadership, CRI funded over $500 million in pioneering cancer immunotherapy research and established several innovative grant programs.

“CRI is thrilled to bestow the 2024 Oliver R. Grace Award to one of our own. Dr. O’Donnell-Tormey’s leadership and dedication has positioned CRI for continued success,” said Dr. Zhou. “Her impact on cancer research will be felt for generations to come.”

The Cancer Research Institute is proud to honor Drs. O’Donnell-Tormey, Schietinger, Anderson, Benoist, and Mathis for their invaluable contributions to immunotherapy. Their dedication to advancing the scientific understanding of cancer immunology not only enhances CRI’s mission but also brings new hope to cancer patients worldwide.