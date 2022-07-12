Abstract: Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation between female donors and male recipients (female-to-male allo-HCT) is a well-established risk factor for inferior survival outcomes due to a higher incidence of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). However, a clinical significance of anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG) in the female-to-male allo-HCT has not been elucidated. In this study, we retrospectively evaluated male patients who underwent allo-HCT between 2012 and 2019 in Japan. In the female-to-male allo-HCT cohort (n = 828), the use of ATG was not associated with a decreased risk of GVHD (HR of acute GVHD 0.691 [95% CI: 0.461 – 1.04], P = 0.074; HR of chronic GVHD 1.06 [95% CI: 0.738 – 1.52], P = 0.76), but was associated with favorable overall survival (OS) and a decreased risk of non-relapse mortality (NRM) (HR of OS 0.603 [95% CI: 0.400 – 0.909], P = 0.016; HR of NRM 0.506 [95% CI: 0.300 – 0.856], P = 0.011). The use of ATG in female-to-male allo-HCT resulted in survival outcomes that were almost equivalent to those in the male-to-male allo-HCT group. Therefore, GVHD prophylaxis with ATG might overcome the inferiority of survival outcomes in female-to-male allo-HCT.