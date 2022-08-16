Abstract: Patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-hsct) can require intensive care unit (ICU) admission in the post-transplant period. Whereas outcomes of ICU admission are known to be poor, little is known about the pre-transplant risk factors leading to them. We conducted a retrospective analysis of 304 patients to investigate the impact of pre-transplant individual comorbidities on acute inpatient complications, focusing on ICU admission, ventilator support and multi-system organ failure, following allo-hsct. During the initial hospitalization, 33 (11%) patients required ICU admission, 29 (10%) required ventilator support and 33 (11%) developed multi-system organ failure. Risk factors for ICU admission and ventilator support included pre-transplant infection, pre-transplant diabetes, time to neutrophil engraftment, donor type and HSCT era. Risk factors for multi-system organ failure included pre-transplant diabetes, time to neutrophil engraftment and HSCT era. For ICU patients, the 60-day and 6-month mortality was 58% and 67%, respectively and the median overall survival was 1.4 months. Patients with diabetes and infection at the time of HSCT and delayed neutrophil engraftment during transplant are at an increased risk for ICU admission, ventilator support and multi-system organ failure. Patients admitted to the ICU are also at a high risk for mortality leading to poor survival.