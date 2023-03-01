Newswise — UCI professor of environmental and occupational health, Karen Lincoln, PhD, shares her expertise in health disparities affecting African Americans built upon the lived experience as an African American woman and through her interdisciplinary training at the Program for Research on African Americans.

African Americans have shown to have disproportionately higher rates of sleep disorders compared to any other racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. Disparities in sleep patterns are an important, yet underexplored, contributor to racial disparities in health.