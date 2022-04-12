Abstract

Although not typically thought to sustain cell adhesion and expansion, liquid substrates have recently been shown to support such phenotypes, providing protein nanosheets could be assembled at corresponding liquid-liquid interfaces. However, the precise mechanical properties required from such quasi-2D nanoassemblies and how these correlate with molecular structure and nanoscale architecture has remained unclear. In this report, we screen a broad range of surfactants, proteins, oils and cell types and correlate interfacial mechanical properties with stem cell expansion. Correlations suggest an impact of interfacial viscoelasticity on the regulation of such behaviour. We combine interfacial rheology and magnetic tweezer-based interfacial microrheology to characterise the viscoelastic profile of protein nanosheets assembled at liquid-liquid interfaces. Based on neutron reflectometry and transmission electron microscopy data, we propose that the amorphous nanoarchitecture of quasi-2D protein nanosheets controls their multi-scale viscoelasticity which, in turn, correlates with cell expansion. This understanding paves the way for the rational design of protein nanosheets for microdroplet and bioemulsion-based stem cell manufacturing and screening platforms.