Background: Comorbidity between musculoskeletal (MSK) pain and depression is highly common, and is associated with a greater symptom burden and greater loss of work productivity than either condition alone. Multimodal care programs tackling both physical and mental health components may maximize productivity recovery and return to work. Digital delivery of such programs can facilitate access, ensure continuity of care, and enhance patient engagement.

Objective: The aim of this study was to assess the impact of a completely remote multimodal digital care program (DCP) for MSK pain on mental health and work-related outcomes stratified by baseline depression levels.

Methods: Ad hoc analysis of an interventional, single-arm, cohort study of individuals with MSK pain undergoing a DCP was performed. Three subgroups with different baseline depression severity levels were established based on responses to the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9): cluster 1 (score<5: minimal depression), cluster 2 (scores 5-10: mild depression), and cluster 3 (score≥10: moderate depression). The mean changes in depression, anxiety, fear-avoidance beliefs, work productivity, and activity impairment and adherence between baseline and end of program (8-12 weeks) were assessed across subgroups by latent growth curve analysis.

Results: From a total of 7785 eligible participants, 6137 (78.83%) were included in cluster 1, 1158 (14.87%) in cluster 2, and 490 (6.29%) in cluster 3. Significant improvements in depression and anxiety scores were observed in clusters 2 and 3 but not in cluster 1, with average end-of-the program scores in clusters 2 and 3 below the initially defined cluster thresholds (score of 5 and 10, respectively). All clusters reported significant improvements in productivity impairment scores (mean changes from –16.82, 95% CI –20.32 to –13.42 in cluster 1 to –20.10, 95% CI –32.64 to –7.57 in cluster 3). Higher adherence was associated with higher improvements in depression in clusters 2 and 3, and with greater recovery in activities of daily living in cluster 3. Overall patient satisfaction was 8.59/10.0 (SD 1.74).

Conclusions: A multimodal DCP was able to promote improvements in productivity impairment scores comparable to those previously reported in the literature, even in participants with comorbid depression and anxiety. These results reinforce the need to follow a biopsychosocial framework to optimize outcomes in patients with MSK pain.

Clinical Trial: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04092946; https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04092946