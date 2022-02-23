Background

Chemotherapy can induce premature ovarian insufficiency (POI). POI causes multiple sequelae and is currently incurable. As shown in our previous studies, systemically transplanted human amnion-derived mesenchymal stem cells (hAD-MSCs) home to ovaries with chemotherapy-induced POI and subsequently reduce ovarian injury and improve ovarian function in rats with POI. However, the cellular mechanisms that direct the migration and homing of hAD-MSCs to ovaries with chemotherapy-induced POI are incompletely understood. This study investigated the role of the SDF-1/CXCR4 axis in the migration and homing of systemically transplanted hAD-MSCs to ovaries with chemotherapy-induced POI and its relevant downstream signalling pathways.

Methods

CXCR4 expression in hAD-MSCs was assessed using Western blotting and immunofluorescence staining. hAD-MSC migration was tested using Transwell migration assays. SDF-1 levels were detected using ELISA. Seventy-two female SD rats were randomly divided into the control, POI, hAD-MSCs and hAD-MSCs + AMD3100 groups. Cyclophosphamide was used to establish rat POI models. For inhibitor treatment, hAD-MSCs were pretreated with AMD3100 before transplantation. PKH26-labeled hAD-MSCs were injected into the tail vein of POI rats 24 h after chemotherapy. After hAD-MSC transplantation, the homing of hAD-MSCs to ovaries and ovarian function and pathological changes were examined. We further investigated the molecular mechanisms by detecting the PI3K/Akt and ERK1/2 signalling pathways.

Results

hAD-MSCs expressed CXCR4. SDF-1 induced hAD-MSC migration in vitro. SDF-1 levels in ovaries and serum were significantly increased in rats with chemotherapy-induced POI, and ovaries with POI induced the homing of hAD-MSCs expressing CXCR4. Blocking the SDF-1/CXCR4 axis with AMD3100 significantly reduced the number of hAD-MSCs homing to ovaries with POI and further reduced their efficacy in POI treatment. The binding of SDF-1 to CXCR4 activated the PI3K/Akt signalling pathway, and LY294002 significantly inhibited hAD-MSC migration induced by SDF-1 in vitro. Moreover, inhibition of the PI3K/Akt signalling pathway significantly reduced the number of systemically transplanted hAD-MSCs homing to chemotherapy-induced ovaries in rats with POI.

Conclusions

SDF-1/CXCR4 axis partially mediates the migration and homing of systemically transplanted hAD-MSCs to the ovaries of rats with chemotherapy-induced POI, and the PI3K/Akt signalling pathway might be involved in the migration and homing of hAD-MSCs mediated by the SDF-1/CXCR4 axis.