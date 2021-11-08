November 8, 2021 - For people living with HIV (PLWH), a healthy lifestyle is important to lower risk factors for cardiovascular disease. However, little is known about physical activity, exercise, and diet among PLWH in sub-Saharan Africa. This study assessed interpersonal, environmental, and sociocultural characteristics affecting health behaviors in older adults living with HIV in Uganda. In an innovative "photovoice" approach, participants used digital cameras to take photos illustrating their daily habits, including diet and exercise.

About 20 percent of PLWH in Uganda met recommended guidelines for physical activity. Exercise often consisted of everyday activities such as obtaining water. Food choices depended mainly on what was available; the main diet was "uniform and homegrown." Information on the meaning, value, and practice of diet and exercise can help in designing effective approaches to promoting healthy behaviors in PLWH, and thus reducing their cardiovascular risks.

Click here to read “A Mixed Methods, Observational Investigation of Physical Activity, Exercise, and Diet Among Older Ugandans Living With and Without Chronic HIV Infection”

Point of Contact:

Allison Webel, RN, PhD, FAAN, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, [email protected]

