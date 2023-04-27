Newswise — The Institute of the Mathematical Sciences of the Americas at the University of Miami will host renowned Brazilian mathematician Carolina Bhering de Araujo as she presents on “The Calabi problem—from a birational geometer’s viewpoint.”

A formidable problem in the confluence of differential and algebraic geometry is to determine which compact complex manifolds admit a Kähler-Einstein metric. The Calabi problem has received great attention since advertised by Eugenio Calabi in his 1954 International Congress of Mathematicians lecture.

In a two-part lecture, Araujo will present an overview of the Calabi problem, describing some of the important recent developments in connection with birational geometry.

Araujo is a researcher at the Instituto Nacional de Matemática Pura e Aplicada in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Since 2023, she has been an elected member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences and serves as chair of the Committee for Women in Mathematics at the International Mathematical Union.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 3 at 5 p.m. (Part I) and Thursday, May 4, at 4 p.m. (Part II)

WHERE: Lakeside Village Auditorium, 1280 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33146. Parking is available via the PayByPhone app in the Pavia Garage.

For additional information and to register, visit https://umcas.wufoo.com/forms/m156jhxy0uswrp0/

The Frontiers in Mathematics Lecture Series is sponsored by the Simons Foundation/IMSA, Schonfeld and the University of Miami. The lecture series aims to highlight outstanding recent achievements in mathematics, with a particular emphasis on those of female mathematicians from Latin America or working in Latin America.