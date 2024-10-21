Newswise — As college students consider living arrangements for the next academic year, a West Virginia University attorney recommends they take their time and carefully consider off-campus housing lease agreements before signing on the dotted line.

Patrick Brooks, managing attorney for WVU Student Legal Services, said there are important factors to weigh when searching for a place to live while at college, including conditions and safety measures.

Student Legal Services will be part of the WVU Housing Fair, an informational event specifically for students that is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23) in Morgantown at the Mountainlair Ballrooms.

Quotes:

“The biggest misstep I see students making is jumping into a lease too early. From the time students start classes in the fall semester, they are inundated with materials about signing leases. Students who live in some apartments are pushed to renew after having lived in the apartment for, in some cases, just a matter of weeks.

“I try to reassure students and their parents that they will find a place to live. While it is a possibility, but unlikely, that a student may miss out on their ‘dream apartment’ by waiting, it is better to wait and be certain of your decision than to rush into a situation that creates a legal and financial nightmare.

“Signing a lease too early can often lead to buyer’s remorse. Students may come to regret the housing they chose or the roommates they selected. In each situation, the tenant is left trying to find a way out of their lease, which often has detrimental financial and legal consequences.

“Students should make sure to ask their potential landlords for all the specifics regarding utilities, parking, pets and maintenance, to name just a few. Who pays and is there a cap if the landlord is covering costs? Is the parking on-street or off-street? Is the parking additional or included in the rent? Are pets allowed? Is there a pet deposit? Is there a monthly pet rent? Is there 24-hour maintenance, and how does it work?

“For security, in addition to making sure all the doors and windows lock properly, students should ask their potential landlords if there are any exterior lights, security cameras or any other security measures employed by the landlord. Furthermore, if students wish to have the added security of a video doorbell, they should make sure to get their landlord’s written permission before installation.

“Students should remember that this is a very important choice they are making, and they should feel free to ask questions of the landlord. If landlords get annoyed or exasperated with a tenant who is attempting to be a well-informed consumer, that is a major red flag for what working with that landlord in the future would look like.” — Patrick Brooks, managing attorney, WVU Student Legal Services