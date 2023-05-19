Weight Loss Before Afib Ablation Procedure Results in Improved Outcomes Among Obese Patients

Results from a new clinical trial found overweight and obese patients with persistent and paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF) who lose weight prior to a catheter ablation procedure have improved clinical outcomes. The study, led by researchers with UHealth – the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine, identifies weight loss before undergoing an ablation procedure as a risk-factor reduction tool for AF patients. Findings were presented today as a late-breaking clinical trial during Heart Rhythm 2023.

Expert: Jeffrey Goldberger, M.D., M.B.A, Director, Center for Atrial Fibrillation, Professor of Medicine & Biomedical Engineering at UHealth – the University of Miami health System and the Miami Miller School of Medicine.

“We are constantly evolving our approach to AF to identify new ways to prevent recurrence and improve long term outcomes. While we already know the impact weight can have on overall outcomes, we believe the magnitude of the effect during this study is quite striking and that the findings show that even moderate weight loss may lead to a positive effect, but further analysis incorporating the potential independent contribution of Liraglutide is necessary” said Dr. Goldberger. “We hope that our findings will encourage physicians to integrate weight loss and risk factor modification into their treatment plans for patients undergoing catheter ablation and drive even more research dedicated to finding additional supportive solutions for patients living with AF.”