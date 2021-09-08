Newswise — BRONX, NY, September 8, 2021 – As New York City public schools prepare to welcome back students next week, Green Bronx Machine founder, urban farmer and educator Stephen Ritz recently shared his thoughts about the return to the classroom in these unprecedented times in a new blog published on New 12 The Bronx’s web site.

In the piece titled “A View from the Teacher’s Desk,” Ritz calls for a reimagining of our schools, “abandoning an idea of a return to normal.” Instead, he advocates “aiming beyond just surviving to inclusively thriving” and using U.S. Congressman Jamaal Bowman’s Green New Deal for Public Schools as the roadmap to “better schools, better communities, better infrastructure and better opportunities” for all students.

Read the full piece here: https://content.news12.com/GreenMachineBlog1.pdf.

About Green Bronx Machine

Founded in 2011 by Global Teaching Prize finalist and life-long educator Stephen Ritz, Green Bronx Machine (GBM) is an impact driven, for-purpose organization with 501(c)(3) status. GBM builds healthy, equitable and resilient communities through inspired education, local food systems, and 21st Century workforce development. Dedicated to cultivating minds and harvesting hope, its school-based model and propriety curriculum uses urban agriculture aligned to key school performance indicators, to grow healthy students and healthy schools. Simultaneously, GBM also transforms once fragmented and marginalized communities into neighborhoods that are inclusive and thriving. For more information, visit www.greenbronxmachine.org.

