Newswise — The fifth Congress of the Mukwege International Chair will explore the theme "Ending gender-based violence: Women’s empowerment and sustainable development", an indissociable aspect of the mission undertaken by Dr. Denis Mukwege, who was the Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 2018.

This event is the result of a collaboration between various UdeM entities, including the Observatoire Hygeia, the International Health Unit (IHU) and UdeM International.

Women’s empowerment and gender equality are among the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Mukwege International Chair Congress is meant to provide an opportunity to take stock of the gains and challenges associated with the multiple strategies being put in place to achieve these goals.

Guest speakers will include various sustainable development actors, together with a plurality of scientists from the UdeM community interested in women’s health, well-being and rights.

Sophie Bergeron – Sexual violence and minorities

Sophie Bergeron, a professor and researcher at UdeM’s Psychology Department, is a member of the event’s Scientific Committee and the organizer of the symposium entitled "Preventing sexual violence against vulnerable populations".

This activity will examine various studies conducted through the Interdisciplinary Research Center on Intimate Relationship Problems and Sexual Abuse (CRIPCAS), headed by Prof. Bergeron. CRIPCAS focuses on research-neglected populations, including victims in less developed countries, members of sexual/gender diversity communities and immigrants.

"We are aware that these individuals experience more sexual violence, but they are less studied," said Prof. Bergeron. "These populations are often in desperate need of services."

In this perspective, the CRIPCAS studies presented will cover topics ranging from preventive measures within Indigenous communities in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, to sexual violence against children as a revictimization factor among adults and to increased mental health issues among sexual minority victims.

Broadly speaking, this symposium will shed light on obstacles facing these populations with a view to developing best practices in the areas of prevention, intervention and support.

Bilkis Vissandjee – Genital mutilation in Canada

A researcher and professor at UdeM’s Faculty of Nursing, Bilkis Vissandjee focuses her interests on the delivery of quality care in a diversified sociocultural context. She will be giving a presentation on "Quality of care for women, female adolescents and girls living with female genital mutilation/excision (FGM/E) in Canada".

This symposium will focus on access to healthcare and social services for women living with genital mutilation in a host country such as Canada. What resources are available? How can these women receive adequate support? What stakeholders must be mobilized?

"Estimates of the prevalence of genital mutilation have not changed a great deal. Yes, there has been a certain evolution in the understanding of this phenomenon and its consequences, but the issue is still very real, particularly in Guinea, Ethiopia and Nigeria", stressed Prof. Vissandjee.

And when these women immigrate, they must deal with healthcare and social services professionals who have little or no training to take effective action. Prof. Vissandjee’s remarks will underscore the importance of providing access, for example, to clitoral reconstruction and, most importantly, to support aimed at achieving physical and psychological restoration while fighting stigmatization and social obstacles.

"These are not typical concerns, conditions or diagnoses. We must establish communication and provide safe care. Words, ways of being and practices are important", added Prof. Vissandjee.

Karine Millaire – Cultural safety

Karine Millaire is a professor at UdeM’s Faculty of Law and an expert in constitutional law, human rights and freedoms and Indigenous law. She will be taking part in the symposium entitled "Implementing cultural safety and First Nations women: rights, best practices and engagement".

This roundtable discussion is designed to foster dialogue among various disciplines, researchers and field experts about the lack of cultural safety for Indigenous women and discrimination against them, as seen from a legal viewpoint.

"Cultural safety is characterized by equitable and non-discriminatory access to healthcare and social services. More broadly, it encompasses access to all services, including in the fields of justice, education and labour relations", said Prof. Millaire.

In this regard, Prof. Millaire pointed out that Indigenous status or identity are not currently enshrined in Québec charters as a specific form of discrimination. "The provincial government is in denial concerning systemic discrimination against the First Nations and the Inuit. However, from a legal point of view, this is hardly a controversial observation. It has long been recognized by the courts and commissions of inquiry, in particular the Public Inquiry Commission on Relations between Indigenous Peoples and Certain Public Services in Québec. But if we wish to redress inequities and inequalities, we must first acknowledge them", argued Prof. Millaire.

In Prof. Millaire’s view, this symposium will be a prime opportunity to raise awareness and to champion this issue, with the goal of implementing prevention policies and effective measures in various settings while "imposing standards that will become mandatory in the area of professional training."