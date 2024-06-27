Newswise — The UNC Men’s Health Program and Carolina Demography have released a first-of-its-kind report to raise awareness and address disparities for health-related issues affecting men in North Carolina.

The “North Carolina Men’s Health Report Card,” is a comprehensive health and demographic report that serves a complementary role to the existing Women’s Health Report Card from the Center for Women's Health Research at UNC.

The Report Card draws from numerous sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the health landscape for men across the state. Its purpose is to highlight the challenges North Carolinians face and to empower researchers, healthcare providers, government officials, communities, and individuals with the knowledge needed to advocate for the improved health of everyone in the state.

Improving health outcomes for all North Carolina men and reducing health disparities is complex work that requires a full consideration of the many factors that shape men’s health. This report provides a clearer picture of the challenges being faced and serves as a resource for those working to make North Carolina healthier and more resilient.

NOTEWORTHY REPORT SECTIONS:

Demographics: Race & Ethnicity Breakdown, Population Size, Life Expectancy of Men, Media Age, Age Distribution

Race & Ethnicity Breakdown, Population Size, Life Expectancy of Men, Media Age, Age Distribution Social Determinants of Health: Educational Attainment, Men Incarcerated, Percent with Health Insurance, Men Living below Poverty Line, Marital Status, Media Family Size, Media Household Income, Median Individual Income

Educational Attainment, Men Incarcerated, Percent with Health Insurance, Men Living below Poverty Line, Marital Status, Media Family Size, Media Household Income, Median Individual Income Preventative Health: Men who report: having had a Routine Checkup, Dentist Visit, Prostate Exam, Colonoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy, Pneumonia Vaccination, Flu Shot, HPV Vaccine, Sleeping More than 7 ours, Participated in Physical Activities

Men who report: having had a Routine Checkup, Dentist Visit, Prostate Exam, Colonoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy, Pneumonia Vaccination, Flu Shot, HPV Vaccine, Sleeping More than 7 ours, Participated in Physical Activities Health Behavior: Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance (Sexual activity, Sleep, Television/Computer use, Smoking, Drinking), Substance Use, Opioid Overdose Deaths

Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance (Sexual activity, Sleep, Television/Computer use, Smoking, Drinking), Substance Use, Opioid Overdose Deaths Mental Health: Adverse Childhood Experiences, Depression

Adverse Childhood Experiences, Depression Chronic Disease: Obesity, Men who report having: cardiovascular disease, a heart attack, a stroke, asthma, skin cancer, COPD, emphysema, arthritis, depression, kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Men with multiple chronic disease

Obesity, Men who report having: cardiovascular disease, a heart attack, a stroke, asthma, skin cancer, COPD, emphysema, arthritis, depression, kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Men with multiple chronic disease Cancer: Rates of cancer, Lung Cancer (with county-by-county map), Prostate Cancer (with county-by-county map)

Rates of cancer, Lung Cancer (with county-by-county map), Prostate Cancer (with county-by-county map) Infectious Diseases: Sexually transmitted diseases (HIV, AIDS, Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia), COVID-19 (include cases, deaths, and vaccinations)

Sexually transmitted diseases (HIV, AIDS, Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia), COVID-19 (include cases, deaths, and vaccinations) External Causes of Death: Gun Ownership, Drug Overdose, Motor Vehicle, Suicide, Homicide

Gun Ownership, Drug Overdose, Motor Vehicle, Suicide, Homicide Aging: Health of the elderly population for men who report living: alone, in a nursing home, with a disability, with arthritis, gout, lupus, high blood pressure, cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline, diabetes

A CALL TO ACTION:

The UNC Men’s Health program and Carolina Demography envision the Report Card as a catalyst for positive change, urging local and state organizations, as well as the public, to advocate for enhanced access to screenings, monitoring, and appropriate treatments.

REACHING BEYOND ADVOCACY: INTERACTIVE TOOL & COMMUNITY EVENTS

In addition to the new “Men’s Health Report Card,” The UNC Men's Health Program has recently released the "Prostate Cancer Across North Carolina" tool. This unique, interactive tool provides a detailed county-by-county map view of prostate cancer cases and deaths throughout N.C., offering valuable insights for local and state organizations as well as the public. The map helps users access downloadable county-specific prostate cancer reports utilizing the latest data from the National Cancer Institute’s State Cancer Profiles (currently from 2016-2020).

Noteworthy State and County-specific Statistics from this Tool:

New Prostate Cancer Cases: 124 cases per 100,000 men statewide

Deaths: 20 deaths per 100,000 men statewide

Highest New Cases per 100,000: Anson (171), Edgecombe (152), Halifax (152)

Lowest New Cases per 100,000: Graham (56), Gates (75), Wilkes (78)

Highest Deaths per 100,000: Hertford (32), Edgecombe (29), Halifax (29)

Lowest Deaths per 100,000: McDowell (12), Watauga (13), Lee (14)

Concerning Disparities:

Statewide Rankings: North Carolina ranks 11th in the nation for new prostate cancer cases and 20th for deaths, making it the second leading cause of cancer death for men in the state, following lung cancer.

Racial Disparities: Black men are 1.7 times more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 2.3 times more likely to die from prostate cancer compared to white men. Native American men face similar disparities.

Geographical Variances: Anson, Edgecombe, and Halifax counties report the highest number of new cases, while Graham, Gates, and Wilkes report the lowest.

The Men’s Health Program has also hosted two men’s health community screening events. These events, called "Men, Know Your Numbers," are focused on raising awareness and screening men for common health issues.

The most recent of these events was held on February 10th in New Bern, N.C. and emphasized health concerns affecting Black men, particularly prostate cancer. Over 200 people attended the event, and highlights included:

A distinguished panel, including basketball legend Phil Ford, community advocates Victor Taylor, and insights from UNC Urologist and Men’s Health Program Director Dr. Eric Wallen.

LabCorp, a key supporter, provided free blood draws onsite, assessing crucial health metrics such as PSA, Hemoglobin A1C, and cholesterol levels.

The Prostate Health Education Network (PHEN) also contributed by providing educational materials.

Local News Coverage from: NC Health News, WCTI 12 – ABC News, and WCTI 12 – ABC News

Future “Men, Know Your Numbers” screening events are currently being planned and will be publicized on the UNC Men’s Health program’s website at https://www.med.unc.edu/menshealth/know-your-numbers/.

SUPPORTING QUOTES:

“This report gives us a sense of the scope of health issues affecting men, which can also impact their families, jobs, and loved ones. My hope is that the report card serves as a springboard for discussions to improve health for men, families, communities and health systems.”

Eric Wallen, MD, FACS

Director, UNC Men's Health Program

Professor of Urology and Vice Chair of Education, UNC Department of Urology

“I am proud of this collaborative effort. I hope the report card will stimulate conversations and forge relationships with stakeholders to advance men's health policy, research, and practice in North Carolina. ”

Samuel Baxter, PhD, MPH

Nominated Assistant Professor, Department of Health Policy and Management, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health

“We are proud to announce the release of the 2024 North Carolina Men's Health Report Card, a collaborative effort between Carolina Demography and the UNC Men’s Health Program. This report represents a significant step forward in understanding and addressing the complexities of men's health in our state. We hope it will serve as a resource for policy makers, healthcare providers, community leaders, families, and individuals who are working to promote healthier outcomes for all men and reduce health disparities across North Carolina.”

Nathan Dollar, PhD

Director, Carolina Demography

Carolina Population Center

“It is my hope that this report card heightens the awareness for preventable screenings and regular health care for men of all ages.”

Adriane Bowens

Program Manager, UNC Men’s Health Program

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, CONTACT:

Bradd Pavur, APR

Communications, UNC Department of Urology

[email protected]

Adriane Bowens

Program Manager

UNC Men’s Health Program

[email protected]

Cell: 984-318-1984

Melody Kramer

Communications Director

Carolina Demography

[email protected]

For additional information, we invite you to learn more:

ABOUT THE UNC MEN’S HEALTH PROGRAM:

The UNC Men’s Health Program is part of the UNC Department of Urology (UNC Health) and aims to study and address health issues that impact men. Differences in health behaviors and differences between men and women in engaging in preventative screening and in seeking medical treatment have contributed to a widespread, silent health crisis among men in North Carolina. This comprehensive program brings together teams of physicians, scientists, public health leaders and specialists who are dedicated to addressing the health and well-being of men through coordinated clinical care, scientific research, and community outreach.

ABOUT CAROLINA DEMOGRAPHY:

Carolina Demography is the applied demography unit of the Carolina Population Center at UNC-Chapel Hill. Applied demographers work directly with the public to help answer questions like:

How is our population changing?

How do economic and social factors play a role in our communities?

Which factors shape the health and wellbeing of North Carolinians?

Carolina Demography is made up of demographic researchers, evaluators, spatial analysts, coders, designers, and storytellers. Together, we provide you with the data and analysis you need to make sense of population-level changes. We are non-partisan, rigorous, and approachable: Our team pairs a wide array of demographic and research consulting services with your subject matter expertise, leaving you with the data and analysis you need to make informed decisions. For more information, please visit our website at: https://carolinademography.cpc.unc.edu/about/