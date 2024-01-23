Newswise — Rockville, Md.—Alyssa L. Lie, PhD, BOptom (University of Auckland, New Zealand) and Tarsis Gesteira Ferreira, MSc, PhD (University of Houston, Texas) have been named the inaugural recipients of the ARVO Foundation Research Catalyst Awards. Established in 2023, the $30,000 awards support an initial project for a superb research idea by an investigator beginning their career or returning to the workforce after an extended leave.

A therapeutically endorsed academic optometrist, Lie's primary research interest is age-related eye disease. "Everyone who lives to middle age and beyond will eventually need reading glasses, due to an age-related eye condition known as presbyopia," says Lie. "In 2021, Vuity eye drops (pilocarpine 1.25%) were approved to treat the blurry near vision that comes with presbyopia. This signifies a new era in eye care, where older people will be able to live without using reading glasses. The overall aim of this research project is to monitor whether long-term use of Vuity eye drops as a treatment for presbyopia affects the health of the eye, particularly within the retina and choroid tissue layers at the back of the eye." Lie notes that by studying the as-yet-unknown effects of longer-term use of this drug, care can be taken by both clinicians and patients to mitigate any potential risks, ultimately leading to improved eye health outcomes and quality of life.

Lie says receiving an ARVO Foundation Catalyst Award signifies recognition and support for the work she is passionate about. "It provides affirmation that peers, experts and institutions in my field acknowledge the value and impact of my research endeavors. It has boosted my drive to continue exploring new avenues of inquiry and make meaningful contributions to the scientific community and society at large."

Dedicated to designing next-generation treatments for ocular diseases, Ferreira's goal is to use advanced computer algorithms to create new types of treatments for more precise control of TGF-β1 — a cytokine naturally produced in the eye that plays a major role in wound healing and scarring — to heal the eye without causing the off-target side effects seen with commonly used anti-inflammatory drugs

"Millions of people around the world get eye injuries every year," says Ferreira. "Severe injuries can lead to excessive inflammation and scar tissue formation, leading to a condition called corneal opacity, where the clear front part of the eye, the cornea, is no longer transparent. This significantly impairs vision, sometimes leading to blindness. Currently, there are no effective treatments for preventing excessive scarring available in the clinic. The treatments that do exist cannot fully restore vision, meaning new and better treatments are urgently needed. This new approach could lead to better treatments for eye injuries, helping people heal without losing their vision."

Ferreira says receiving this award will be integral in developing novel ocular therapies and recognizes the potential and innovative nature of his research. "This award also serves as a powerful driving force for future endeavors, opening new avenues for research, collaboration, and innovation in my quest to improve how we treat ocular injuries in the clinic. Finally, and most importantly, this award brings hope to millions of patients suffering from corneal injuries. Taken together, this award will directly contribute to the development of treatments that can restore or preserve their vision, significantly enhancing patients’ quality of life.

