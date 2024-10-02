Newswise — WASHINGTON—A new virtual conference will explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can help health care providers and scientists efficiently analyze vast amounts of data and make more informed decisions, the Endocrine Society announced today.



The Society will host its first-ever Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Virtual Summit Nov. 8-9. The event will explore AI’s potential to revolutionize patient care and shape the future of medicine.



While big data can help health care providers and researchers diagnose diseases and develop new treatments, professionals need strategies to glean useful information from large data sets.



AI can:

Analyze medical images such as X-rays, MRIs and CT scans to assist doctors in detecting abnormalities and making accurate diagnoses.

Review patient data to predict the likelihood of certain diseases or conditions.

Analyze vast amounts of biological and chemical data to identify potential drug candidates.

Predict how different drugs will interact for specific patients, leading to more targeted and effective treatments.

Extract valuable insights from electronic medical records, medical notes and research papers to support clinical decision-making.

Power chatbots to answer patients’ questions, provide information and schedule appointments.



“With burnout and workforce recruitment posing real challenges in our field, we need to identify ways to support health care providers and researchers so they can perform their jobs efficiently and effectively,” said Endocrine Society President John Newell-Price M.D., Ph.D., F.R.C.P. “AI offers opportunities to improve medical care, advance research, and help professionals leverage big data.”



The AI Summit will feature keynote speaker Evan D. Muse, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.C. F.A.H.A., a preventative cardiologist dedicated to reducing the health burdens associated with heart disease. Muse has published papers on ways to leverage AI to improve analysis of medical imaging and to prevent and manage cardiometabolic disease. He is an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine and Associate Program Director for Research of the Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship at the Scripps Clinic, as well as an Assistant Professor of Molecular Medicine at the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, Calif.



Other sessions will discuss predictive analytics, machine learning algorithms and natural language processing. Speakers will discuss how AI is being used to treat diabetes, high blood pressure, bone conditions, and thyroid cancer, among other topics.



Registration is open for health care professionals, researchers, technologists, industry stakeholders and educators.



The Endocrine Society’s conference will be held in conjunction with Matchbox, a leader in helping associations create engaging and strategic online experiences. Matchbox brings together consulting, professional services, and an innovative platform to help associations grow revenue, strengthen relationships with industry partners, and provide more value to their members with successful digital initiatives.



# # #



Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.



The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.