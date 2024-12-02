Abstract

Newswise — Purpose Immunization rates can be influenced by community access to immunizations and vaccine promotion from eligible providers. The purpose of this study was to assess the perceptions, willingness, and challenges of vaccine administration among Indiana dental hygienists.

Methods This cross-sectional study targeted Indiana-licensed dental hygienists. The survey instrument consisted of six multiple-choice demographic questions; 13 items used a 5-point Likert-type rating scale to measure perceptions about vaccines and willingness to administer vaccines; one rank-in-order question of seven challenges associated with administering vaccines; and two open-ended questions for additional information and comments. Purposive sampling was used, and the electronic survey was promoted through emails, social media, and direct messages. Categorical variables were analyzed and reported using percentages and frequencies. Open-ended answers were examined and reported in the results.

Results Seventy-one Indiana-licensed dental hygienists responded to the survey and were included in the analysis. Most had positive perceptions on vaccines and administering vaccines; 62.3% of the respondents agreed that offering vaccinations in the dental office would improve access to immunizations for patients; 76.8% were willing to receive training to administer vaccines and 66.7% were willing to consider administering vaccines if permitted by the Indiana State Practice Act. While most respondents (77.9%) perceived licensed dental hygienists as competent to administer vaccines, fewer felt comfortable administering vaccines to children (57.8%) as compared adults (63.1%). Education and training were identified as the greatest challenges associated with administering vaccines.

Conclusion Dental hygienists in this study indicated a willingness to fill the role of non-traditional vaccinators. Increasing the number of eligible healthcare workers, who can administer vaccines in Indiana would increase vaccine access and improve state immunization rates. Policymakers should consider amending the dental hygiene practice act to include vaccine administration as part of the permitted duties for dental hygienists in Indiana.

Keywords vaccines, vaccinators, dental hygienists, scope of practice, access to care