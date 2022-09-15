BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Banned Books Week, an annual celebration of the freedom to read, is Sept. 18 to 24. The American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services in 2021, resulting in more than 1,597 individual book challenges or removals. Most targeted books were by or about Black or LGBTQIA+ authors. According to a report from PEN America, more than 40% of recent book bans are the result of directives by state officials or elected lawmakers, an "unprecedented shift" from past book bans which were typically initiated by local community members.

