Newswise — BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University Kelley School of Business will begin its Futurecast 2024 economic outlook tour on Nov. 1 at the downtown Indianapolis Artsgarden, presenting forecasts for the nation, Indiana and communities across the state beginning with an event in Indianapolis.

Kelley School faculty will be joined by community and business leaders to discuss how the forecast will impact our state economy in a national and global context. They will travel to 11 cities across Indiana throughout the month. The school has shared its expertise and economic forecasts for more than 50 years.

Panelists will provide their distinct insights on likely trends in gross domestic product growth, inflation, interest rates, employment and industry trends; and will evaluate the most likely scenarios overall for businesses and factors that may shape both the economy and financial markets next year.

Futurecast 2024 also will feature discussion providing local context about factors affecting companies and their employees and retirees, according to Phil T. Powell, clinical associate professor of business economics and public policy at the Kelley School and executive director of the school’s Indiana Business Research Center.

“Our goal is to share, in person and with as many business and community leaders as possible, the likely effects of multiple headwinds facing us now and into the next year,” he said. “These include global wars and supply chain woes, domestic strikes and layoffs, inflation and interest rates combined with unexpected spikes and troughs in consumer behavior and the increasing volume of investment throughout Indiana.”

The Kelley School has presented these forecasts around the state since 1972, based on research from its Indiana Business Research Center. The center has provided crucial economic information needed by many Indiana businesses, government and nonprofit organizations since 1925. The forecast draws upon econometric models developed by the Center for Econometric Model Research and the insights of a select panel of Kelley faculty members led by Powell and Indiana Business Research Center Director Carol Rogers.

Ash Soni, dean of the Kelley School and the Sungkyunkwan Professor, will moderate the Futurecast discussion in Indianapolis. He will be joined by Julie Manning Magid, vice dean for Kelley Indianapolis and executive and academic director of the Randall L. Tobias Center for Leadership Excellence. Powell and Rogers will be joined on the panel by Kyle Anderson, assistant dean for academic programs-Indianapolis, clinical assistant professor of business economics and faculty chair of the Evening MBA Program, and Isaac Hacamo, associate professor of finance.

After the Indianapolis kick off event, Kelley faculty will present their forecast in 10 other cities around the state. Significantly, they will be joined by local panelists from other IU campuses and other universities, offering perspectives on the global, national, state and local economies and financial markets. The tour is sponsored by the Kelley School of Business and its Indiana Business Research Center, IU campuses and community organizations.

Futurecast 2024 Tour schedule