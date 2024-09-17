Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that Indiana University has selected Symplectic Elements as its new faculty activity management and reporting system.

This strategic decision marks a significant advancement toward the university’s goals of streamlining the management and reporting of the work and accomplishments of its faculty.

Indiana University is internationally known for outstanding research and its world-class degree programs, from business and health to STEM and the arts at its flagship campus in Bloomington, the expanding campus in Indianapolis and across the state through its seven regional campuses. It also operates the largest medical school in the United States.

Given the expansive variation of scholarship and teaching, a faculty-driven initiative determined the need for a new system to better address the needs of the diverse schools and colleges within the university organization. Symplectic Elements was selected as it is designed to meet the diverse needs of academic institutions.

“From selection to implementation, the transition to this tool has been a model of shared governance at work at Indiana University,” said Willie Miller, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at IU Indianapolis, who serves on the implementation committee.

He went on to state, “Symplectic Elements has features that align with faculty values and the university’s priorities. It has the potential to improve the usability and equity in our systems of faculty review, connect IU faculty closer to each other for collaboration, and increase the visibility of faculty work externally, thereby strengthening the university’s reputation as a powerhouse of research and discovery.”

Symplectic Elements’ intuitive interface and powerful data integration capabilities will facilitate a smooth transition ensuring historical data is accurately migrated and preserved. The university will also utilize Symplectic Elements to underpin a new public profiles portal, opening discoverability across researchers and research outputs throughout all campuses.



About Indiana University

Indiana University is one of the largest universities in the nation. Founded in 1820, Indiana University is a public, multi-campus, state-supported educational institution with undergraduate and graduate full-time equivalent students from throughout the U.S. and the world exceeding 90,000. It has more than 21,000 faculty, professional and support staff that support its educational, research and public service missions.

About Symplectic

Symplectic works in pursuit of the advancement of knowledge, delivering flexible information management solutions that help universities, institutions and funders achieve their research goals.

Symplectic Elements is a highly configurable platform which ingests data from multiple sources to build a truly comprehensive picture of scholarly data and activities. With over 20 years of experience and 115+ clients, Symplectic Elements is trusted by universities, institutions and research organizations around the world.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Scismic, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.

